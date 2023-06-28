The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is excited to offer jewelry-making classes with artist Marybeth Long. Long, a retired special education teacher with 34 years of experience, will be teaching students how to create unique and beautiful jewelry pieces.
Tonight from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Long will be teaching a class on creating beaded cuff bracelets using wire-wrapping and beading techniques. Students will have the opportunity to choose from an assortment of glass and crystal beads to create a one-of-a-kind bracelet. The wire-wrapped bracelet is available in silver, gold, or copper. The class is perfect for both beginners and experienced beaders. The cost is $40 for non-members and $35 for LACA members, and all materials are included.
On Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., students will have the opportunity to create beachy glass earrings and pendants using tumbled glass in various shapes and colors. The cost per earring set or pendant is $25 for non-members or $20 for LACA members. The cost is $45 for non-members, and $40 for LACA members for both. All materials are included in the cost of this workshop.
Finally, on Thursday, July 20 from 1-3 p.m., Long will be teaching a class on creating copper earrings and a pendant. Students will design their own pieces, cut them out of copper, learn how to "tool" the copper to add texture, and learn how to "flame" the copper to add color. At the end of the workshop, students will have a unique set of earrings and a pendant to take home. The cost is $35 for non-members or $30 for LACA members, and all materials are included.
Registration for these classes is available at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787. The classes will be held at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.