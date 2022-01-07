The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a public artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday for its January exhibits — the "Humanity" portrait show in the center's main gallery and Quill Redpath's '"Once I Was Like You" in the performance hall lobby gallery.
"Humanity" features 50-plus 2D and 3D works of art from more than 30 area artists.
Redpath's "Once I was Like You" features 25 portraits of homeless people he befriended during his time as a police officer in Ann Arbor and through his travels.
The January exhibits are free to view and will be on display Jan. 7 through Jan. 29.