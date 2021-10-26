A 5-year-old Lake County boy was hospitalized at DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids after being accidentally shot by his 13-year-old brother Monday.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Oakwood Lane in Elk Township of Lake County after a call to Lake County Central Dispatch at 4:27 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found the boy had been shot with a .22 revolver. Medical treatment was rendered at the scene and the boy was transported by AeroMed to the Grand Rapids hospital. He was listed in stable condition Tuesday.
Lake County Sheriff Richard Martin said there were several unsecured firearms that were recovered from the residence by deputies.
Martin said the incident is still under investigation and anyone with related information is asked to call Det./Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
Deputies were assisted at at the scene by the Michigan DNR, Sauble Elk Fire and Rescue and Life EMS.