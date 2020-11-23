A body found Saturday in the southeast corner of Lake County is being viewed as a suspicious death.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that the body of a 60-year-old man was found on the embankment of the road in the area of 96th Street and Lakeola Road in Chase Township. The rural, sparsely populated area is where Lake County borders Osceola and Newaygo counties. Police were called to the area at 10:13 a.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said that circumstances surrounding the death appear to be suspicious, and they are investigating the death accordingly.
The investigation into the death is ongoing, and the victim’s name is not being released at this time. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who may have information relating to the incident to call the office at 231-745-2712.
Lake County authorities were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police and the MSP crime lab; the Lake County Victim’s Assistance Unit; sheriff’s offices from Osceola and Mecosta counties; the Reed City Fire Department; and, the Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office.