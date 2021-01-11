BALDWIN — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the identity and cause of death for a person that was found Friday.
Lake County authorities say that the body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office to hopefully learn the cause of death and the identification of the person that was found in the area of Raymond and 4 1/2 Mile roads in Ellsworth Township.
Deputies were called to the scene where the body was found at 8:21 p.m. Authorities say the person was found outside and appears to have been there for an extended period of time as the body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition.
It was recovered with the assistance of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the medical examiner’s office.
Authorities are asking anyone who has any information related to the incident to call Det./Lt. Brad Nixon at 231-745-2712.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Lake County Victim’s Services, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lake County Emergency Management and the Luther and Tustin fire departments.