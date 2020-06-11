The 21st annual Ludington Lake Jump looked much different then any of the annual events of the past two decades. Nevertheless, the community rallied around Lakeshore Food 4 Kids to help provide food for a year for 484 students experiencing food insecurity.
The overwhelming support of the community showed the reimagined Lake Jump 2020 was a success. With a matching grant of $10,000 from Pennies from Heaven, enough funds were raised to provide weekend food bags for more than 484 kids for a full school year — that’s a total of $72,674.18.
“The Ludington Lake Jump Board is incredibly proud of this year’s beneficiary, Lakeshore Food 4 Kids. The board was inclined to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this group was amazing in their ideas, their strategy and their results. They reached second place of all time for Ludington Lake Jumps. Well done,” said Linda O’Brien, Ludington Lake Jump Board president.
The 2018 Ludington Lake Jump raised $91,700, which is the highest total raised in the 21 years.
Lakeshore Food 4 Kids believes that kids will learn better if their basic needs are met. Since schools closed in March, the need has been great. The program has safely delivered weekly bags of food for 80 families — over 300 individuals — in the Ludington area each Friday for the past 12 weeks. That’s 1,920 bags of food, each containing snacks, breakfast, lunch and dinner items which were delivered personally to each family by volunteers from the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids.
“The 2020 Lake Jump was a unifying effort, a way to uplift the community and bring joy,” said Tara Autrey, Lakeshore Food 4 Kids co-founder. “In many ways, this historic Lake Jump was akin to ‘The Little Engine That Could.’ We took a tradition that has been in place for more than 20 years and reimagined it to fit a precarious time.”
Autrey said Lakeshore Food 4 Kids witnessed, via social media, jumps involving water from a fire hose, sprinklers, a kiddie pool, swimming pools, a slip n slide, buckets of water, a puddle, a bird bath, the Pere Marquette River and area lakes.
“Creativity abounded with jumps featuring farm animals, a polar bear suit, mermaid tails, a t-rex costume, a TikTok dance, the tooth fairy, Santa Claus and bright floaties. Jumpers included teachers, counselors, administrators, school board members, students, entire families, clergy, medical staff, a senator and area business leaders. Videos were posted from as far away as Arizona, Florida and Connecticut,” said Autrey. “Seeing the strong community involvement has truly created the sense that we’re all in this together — this fundraiser, the pandemic and the pursuit of lifting up one another. We are grateful.”
“Lake Jump 2020 was such an uplifting community event for Lakeshore Food 4 Kids. We were entertained by the numerous jumps and experienced the heart that this community has for our children,” said Sara Ewing, co-founder of Lakeshore Food 4 Kids.
Carrie Brandt, co-founder of Lakeshore Food 4 Kids, said it is because of the support that the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids will continue to serve Ludington kids in need.
“We continue to be humbled by the community’s support for Lakeshore Food 4 Kids. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all those that jumped, donated and shared jumps on social media.”