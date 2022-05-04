The Optimist Club of Ludington Childhood Cancer Campaign, beneficiary of the 2022 Ludington Lake Jump, announced its fundraising results of this year’s event held April 23 at Ludington’s Stearns Park Beach.
“We are excited to announce that this year’s Lake Jump event brought in $56,011, including in-kind donations, to the Childhood Cancer Campaign,” stated Tom Ezdebski, co-chair of the Childhood Cancer Campaign, in a press release. “We continue to be in awe of this generous community whose members step up time and again to offer support to those in need. We humbly thank the Ludington Lake Jump Board, our sponsors, individual contributors, our volunteers, the Ludington and Hamlin Lake fire departments, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team, those who jumped, and of course, the kids diagnosed with cancer and their families who fight for life every day while they undergo treatment.
“These funds will help our program to help these families,” Ezdebski stated. “We provide assistance for the everyday needs they have while they focus on getting well.”
“The Ludington Lake Jump Board is very proud of the 23rd annual Lake Jump results,” stated Linda O’Brien, president of the Ludington Lake Jump board. “The Childhood Cancer Campaign group did an outstanding job.”
For photos of the event, the list of sponsors, and a wrap-up message, visit the Ludington Lake Jump website at www.lakejump.org.