The Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center on Monday opened its doors at 239 N. Jebavy Drive, launching the center's second location providing services to children and families in Mason County who have experienced abuse.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11. The event is open to the public and hosted by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County.
Services conducted at the children’s advocacy center include forensic interviews of child survivors; on-site trauma therapy for child victims and non-offending family members; case coordination with law enforcement, prosecution, DHHS and medical and mental health professionals; family advocacy; and community education and training.
“Although we have served Mason County children since 2010, we formalized our interagency agreement with Mason County in 2021 and have seen a significant growth in client numbers in the past three years,” stated Megan McCarthy, executive director. “With the support of our multidisciplinary team members in both counties, as well as our board of directors, we have worked to find a location in Mason County in order to bring services closer to home for children and families in the southern portion of our service area.”
The Pennies from Heaven Foundation supported the center with a grant of $30,000 in critical funding to cover rent and utilities for the first year of service, as well as some initial start-up costs. Additionally, the organization received a $20,000 grant from the National Children’s Alliance to purchase forensic interview equipment for the new location.
Lakeshore CAC provides services to children 3 to 18 years old, and when there has been an allegation of sexual abuse, physical abuse, extreme neglect, or if the child has been a witness to violence. When a report is made to law enforcement or child protective services, the agencies contact the CAC to schedule a forensic interview in a child-focused, non-threatening environment.
The center also offers free child abuse prevention training for adults, as well as school-based body safety education to children in grades K-12 in Manistee and Mason counties.
For more information about the work of the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center, visit their website at www.lakeshorekids.org.