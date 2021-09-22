The Lakeshore Food Club invites the community to join it and “Be A Hero.”

The Lakeshore Food Club has more than doubled its impact to the community over the last three months and is now serving more than 750 families each month, according to a press release from the organization.

“Everywhere we turn, costs are climbing at historic highs. Housing costs. Health care costs. Child care costs. Food costs. The basic cost of living increases are what have doubled our membership this summer,” stated Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal in the release. “We have recently surveyed our members asking why they shop at the food club. The No. 1 answer that gets repeated over and over is that the money is running out faster than the month is now.”

The Lakeshore Food Club members are young working families under the normal stresses of life who just need a little bit of help each month to make it all work, according to the release. They are also senior citizens trying to get by on social security while housing, food and medical costs keep climbing.

“The number of new members who are senior citizens has grown dramatically over the last six months. It breaks my heart when my senior friends tell me they just can’t make it on their Social Security checks,” Gronstal stated. “Last year, during the height of the pandemic, CNN helped us raise money by showing pictures of hours-long lines of Americans waiting for food to come off the Feeding America food trucks. Those headlines are no longer being shown and yet the need is greater now than it was a year ago. Now, we are dealing with the aftereffects of a global pandemic and things are much more expensive than they were a year ago. Our members can’t keep up, even with two incomes. We need the community’s support more than ever.”

The good news for Mason County is that families don’t have to face these struggles alone. The Lakeshore Food Club continues to provide the healthiest, freshest foods possible to their members, according to the release. Community members who live, work and/or have a household member who attends any school in Mason County and who fall within the 200% of the Federal Poverty guidelines are able to become a member for $10 per month. Members shop with the points allotted by household size.

The Lakeshore Food Club is solely supported by monetary donations and local grants.

With a goal of $80,000, the "Be a Hero" campaign invites the community to sponsor a family for just $19 per month. Each gift will allow LFC staff and volunteers to stock the shelves with the freshest, healthiest foods possible, according to the release.

To learn more about how to Be A Hero, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org. You can also text GIVE to 231-201-3180 to donate.