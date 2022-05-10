Jebavy Drive between U.S. 10 and Bryant Road will have a short moving lane closure between U.S. 10 and Bryant Road and on U.S. 10 south on Tuesday May 10. Soils & Structures will be completing soil borings on Jebavy Drive for the upcoming reconstruction projects in 2023 and 2025.
The soil borings are part of the information required for the design of the project. The $700,000 milling and resurfacing project in 2023 will be funded by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Mason County Road Commission.
It is anticipated that the soil borings will take one day to complete.