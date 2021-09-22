Ludington Area Schools is hosting a "Test Drive a School Bus" event in hopes of locating substitute bus drivers on Friday, Oct. 1.
According to a release from the district, it will provide paid training, a Department of Transportation physical and reimbursement of earning a driver's license.
The test drive event will include an obstacle course with trainers assisting drivers in working their away around the obstacles, according to the district. The course will be located behind Hawley Gymnasium, and it is open to all persons 18 years old or older.
The test drive is from 3 to 6 p.m. For those unable to attend, and are interested in driving, call 231-845-3890 or email dwilsey@lasd.net.