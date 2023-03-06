Local dancing “stars” will take center stage at Lincoln Hills Golf Club on Saturday, April 29, to raise money for the Ludington Area School District’s Oriole Foundation and the school’s robotics program. The public is invited to attend and see their moves.
“We are so thankful to these very generous and brave community members who are stepping out on the dance floor in an effort to bring awareness to the Oriole Foundation, which does so much to support innovative programs and unique educational needs for students in our district,“ stated Brandy Miller, president of the Oriole Foundation, in a press release. “We are excited to share that this year’s event will benefit the Ludington Area Schools robotics program.”
The local stars and their dance partners taking the stage include:
• Dean and Andrea Raven
• Dann and Julie VanDyke
• Perry and Wendy Merrilat
• Jamie Adam and Tom Buchanon
• Two additional “mystery” couples to be revealed soon
Pennies from Heaven Foundation has graciously committed a $50,000 match for funds raised as part of this event; all contributions will have double the impact.
Dancers and their partners will be competing against each other for one of three trophies: Judges’ Choice, Most Entertaining and People’s Choice, according to the release. The People’s Choice award goes to the couple who receives the most public votes — $1 equals one vote. Vote for your favorite couple at the event or online.
Choreography is being provided by Alissa Bly, Cara Mitchell, Emma Cleaveau and Katelin Anderson. Another local star, Kaley Petersen, will be emcee for the evening. Judges for the evening will be Mitch Foster, Laura Powers and Kyle Gurzynski.
Tickets to attend the event are now on sale for $75 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, dancing and entertainment (cash bar available). Tickets are limited and can only be purchased online.
The Oriole Foundation (Ludington Area Schools Foundation) was established December 2003 to enrich the LAS tradition of excellence.
The mission of the Oriole Foundation is to raise public support for innovative programs and activities sponsored by the school district and provide the resources needed to fill the unique educational needs of the school district and our community.