The first day at Ludington Elementary School for student pickup did not go as smoothly as district officials hoped, but Ludington Area Schools staff is working to make its second day better, the district stated in a release.

Students in grades 3-5 will have a new pickup zone beginning Monday, Jan. 10, assuming there is not another snow day.

Parents of children in the upper grades are asked to stay to the right side of the Bryant Road entrance drive and stop at the front of the school building, where their children will be waiting in pickup lines.

Parents of children in grades kindergarten through second grade (and their siblings in grades 3-5) will have pickup at the back of the building as they did on the first day.

“The good news is, all students ended up going home safely with their parents,” stated Superintendent Kyle Corlett, in the release. “Unfortunately, it took longer than we had expected.”

This small change, separating the drivers into two groups, is being done to help make the pickup experience more manageable for all involved.

Parents are asked to continue to use the app Pikmykid once they arrive on the school property. Information about the app is available at www.lasd.net.

Parents are also asked to avoid coming to the property too early, holding off until at least 3:15 for the 3:20 p.m. pickup. The hope is to have buses off the property by 3:20, before most parents arrive to pick up their students.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our staff for their tireless efforts in trying to find a workable solution for our LASD families, and we owe a thank you to families for their patience and kindness during this transition,” Corlett stated. “We’ll get this right, but please understand it may take some time.”

About 500 of the school’s 910 students are picked up by parents or their designees. The other half are bussed home.

There is still bus availability. If parents would like to choose that option, they may contact the bus garage at 231-845-3890 or visit www.lasd.net. Click on District, then Transportation, then Transportation Request Form to start the process for busing.