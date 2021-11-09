Ludington Area Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week, according to an email from a district administrator.
Transportation Director Deb Wilsey stated in an email that the district would stay closed through Friday, Nov. 12. School is expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 15
A notice was posted to the district's website Tuesday stating there are a number of staff members who are either ill or are close contacts to others that were either ill or tested positive for COVID-19. With a lack of substitutes for teachers and paraprofessionals, the decision was made to close the schools.
The district closed all of its buildings on Monday and Tuesday this week, and all five days will be treated as snow days, according to the district's website. Districts can have six snow days before they need to be made up. After this week, Ludington will use up five of those six days.
Ludington did not transition to remote or virtual learning, either. According to the district, it needs to get parent permission to enable that transition, and it has yet to complete that process.
"The process to switch from in-person learning to remote/virtual is much more involved than it was in the past," the district stated.
The district is also reluctant to close one building or multiple buildings while keeping the remainder open. It stated that the district needs to have 75% of its enrollment in school each day, and by closing a building, it could risk being below that number. If it goes below that number, then the day doesn't count and it would need to be made up.