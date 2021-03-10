The Ludington Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to keep an eye out for attempted fraud, and to report any fraud attempts to local authorities.
The LPD and MCSO stated in a release on Wednesday that there have been attempts to defraud victims through phone calls, emails and even personally addressed letters.
The subject lines of fraudulent emails might state that the target owes delinquent bills or money to pay off a fine.
In other cases, people might pretend to represent a cousin, niece or other relative of a target. They might claim to be reaching out in need of money to help them in a time of need. Callers have also masked their phone numbers through caller ID, and may appear to be a legitimate business or even the local police departments or sheriff's office.
At no time will law enforcement call people and demand gift cards to pay off a fine. Legitimate businesses will not call, email or text asking for gift cards in lieu of taking civil action, the release states.
Law enforcement officials recommend asking for more information, for a callback number or to talk to a supervisor. Fraudulent callers will sometimes get verbally abusive and threatening.
Call the local police department for more information on the validity of the call, email, letter or text. Contact the Ludington Police Department or the Mason County Sheriff to make a report.