CADILLAC — Stolen items from across the region including Ludington were recovered by Michigan State Police, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency Tuesday.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant on a residence on First Avenue in Manistee, and the release stated "hundreds of items of stolen property were seized."
"The items were determined to have been reported stolen from various storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington," according to the release.
The search was the result of investigations by a variety of police agencies, from troopers from MSP's Cadillac and Hart posts to deputies of the Grand Traverse County and Manistee County sheriff's offices to officers of the Cadillac and Manistee police departments, the release stated.
Two Arkansas residents, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested in Grand Traverse County on charges of retail fraud there by the deputies in that county. The pair arrived in the state Nov. 5 in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in Arkansas, according to the release.
Assisting troopers in the search in Manistee were officers of the Manistee police and fire departments and the Manistee County Sheriff's Office.