The Ludington Police Department announced it was participating in the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay,” campaign for the course of the week.
According to a press release from Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration designated April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Kozal stated that law enforcement agencies in Mason County, including his department, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police Hart Post and Scottville Police Department are working an enforcement campaign to bring awareness to the dangers of texting and driving. The campaign begins Tuesday and will run through Saturday, April 17.
Tickets for texting and driving can cost $100 or more for the first offense, Kozal stated.
Kozal stated that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has data that states that 9 percent of fatal crashes involved districted drivers in 2019. Between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in a crash involving a distracted driver.