VICTORY TWP. - The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series kicks off its 2021-2022 season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with two performances by Le Cirque Esprit, “Spirit of the Machine,” at The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee.
Le Cirque Esprit has established a unique identity in American circus by framing the pioneering contemporary music of Cordis under a spectacular tapestry of lights, acrobatics and aerial movement.
This new show is based on the Greek mythological tale of Talos: “the first machine.” The show was inspired by Cordis’ epic multi-movement suite, "The Only," which features the group performing with several mechanical movements including a 1902 Victor Talking Machine, a large custom-made music box, a pocket watch, and more. The show also features breathtaking acrobatics and aerial acts paired with classic steampunk-era circus artistry, such as juggling and wheel acts.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office located in Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Mastercard and Discover credit cards are accepted.