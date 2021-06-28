After 35 years in the making, construction wraps up this week on Legacy Plaza and the Downtown Ludington Board is gearing up for s grand opening ceremony, which will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Downtown Ludington Board.
The $2.1 million project on what was North James Street between Ludington Avenue and Court Street honors Ludington’s first residents, lumbering past and maritime heritage that continues today. The space includes a 40-by-90 farmers market pavilion, a brand new restroom facility, a raised stage for performances, green space and native rain gardens, as well as a gas firepit with seating wall.
The public may join the Downtown Ludington Board at the grand opening on Thursday to celebrate with light refreshments and guest speakers. The speakers include Ludington Mayor Steve Miller, Ludington Community Development Director Heather Tykoski, Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Sue Devries, 35th District State Senator Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and speeches will be followed by a Little River Band of Ottawa Indian ceremony by Jay Sam and a ribbon cutting by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Live music featuring Cheryl Wolfram will follow the ceremony, as well as a ribbon cutting at Keeper’s Fish Shack, a new business located in Legacy Plaza.
“The re-imaging our central gathering space has made the plaza more accessible and vibrant,” Tykoski stated in the release. “It’s exciting to see the result from three decades of planning and fundraising come to fruition.”
Local contractors began construction on the plaza space last fall. While the space is nearly complete, fundraising will continue to install a few additional features, including an archway, a digital kiosk and canvas sides for off-season use of the pavilion.
To fund the additional features, the Downtown Ludington Board is teaming up with the Ludington Area Center of the Arts (LACA) to create the “Ludington’s Family Tree” mosaic, which will be installed in the vestibule of the new restroom facility. Donors will have the opportunity to leave their legacy in the plaza by decorating clay tiles with a family name, positive saying or their own artwork. The tiles, which are in the shape of leaves, apples and branches will create a pair of apple trees, a nod to the agricultural history in the Ludington area. Contact LACA for more information regarding upcoming mosaic tile workshops.