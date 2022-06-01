The 15th annual Ludington Optimist Club Childhood Cancer Campaign Lemonade Stand Day will take place on Saturday at locations throughout the Ludington, Scottville and Fountain areas. All proceeds from the stands will go to assist the family of 2-year-old Jacob “June” Brault Jr., who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last December.

“When we found out June had leukemia, we were shocked and very, very emotional,” said Rae Clark, June’s mom. “We arrived at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital not knowing what to expect, with no overnight bags, no clothes, no nothing. It was a very scary time for us. We’ve appreciated the help from the Childhood Cancer Campaign because June has a long road ahead of him.”

Tom Ezdebski, co-chair of the Childhood Cancer Campaign, said the fundraiser is about helping area kids.

“We have numerous stands being held and we are asking folks to stop and make a donation to help June and his family who are going through a difficult time,” he said.

Stands will be at the following businesses and homes:

• Alley Bar & Grill, 223 S. James St., Ludington

• Brenda’s Harbor Café, 316 S. James St., Ludington

• House of Flavors Restaurant, 402 W. Ludington Ave.

• Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 5485 U.S. 10

• Lakeside Links Golf Course, 5369 W. Chauvez Road

• Liv Wildwood Apartments, 153 S. Wildwood Trail

• Riley’s Rendezvous Bar, 6626 U.S. 10, Fountain

• Shop N Save, 5539 U.S. 10

• Todd and Brad Reed Art Gallery, 114 W. Ludington Ave.

• West Shore Bank (east), 5725 W. U.S. 10

• Yada Yada Resale, 4743 U.S. 10

• 1237 Esther Road, Scottville, Jody Shafer-Mezeske

• 609 New William St., Ludington, Cassandra Koob

• 317 N. Gaylord Ave., Ludington, Molli Eiserman

• 404 E. Filer St., Ludington, Erika Burgess

• 809 E. Filer St., Ludington, Serra Saxton

• 709 E. Foster St., Ludington, Anna Medina

• 702 N. James St., Ludington, Britt Schrader

• 623 E. Dowland St., Ludington, Autumn Alberts

Stands to be held at a later date include:

• Leta’s Educational Childcare, 900 N. Washington Ave.

• Ludington Woods, 502 N. Sherman St.

• Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10

The lemonade is given for a donation, rather than sold for a set price.

Currently, the Ludington Optimist Club provides assistance to six area families who have a child with cancer. All of them travel frequently to Grand Rapids or Ann Arbor for medical appointments and chemotherapy treatments.

The Childhood Cancer Campaign assists them by supplying gas cards to the families and help with other expenses such as groceries, utility and mortgage payments and vehicle maintenance expenses.

“Each family lets us know what they need,” Ezdebski said. “It’s a very individualized program because every family’s needs are different. With the cost of everything going up, having a serious medical event can put families over the edge. The Childhood Cancer Campaign helps take some of the financial worry away so they can focus on the child’s treatment and healing.”

Follow the Childhood Cancer Campaign Facebook page for updates.