The Letha Fulton School of Dance was able to have its recital earlier this summer, but at a vastly different venue than what it normally does.

The school hosted an outdoor recital because of COVID-19 guidelines this year.

“It was a lot of work but magical. My husband worked to prepare the outdoor venue for dancers, audience and parking,” Fulton stated. “We built a stage, kids helped paint the backdrop and West Shore Community — with the help of Ted Malt — donated the use of (its) lighting and sound equipment for the performance. Their generosity was incredible, and helped us to make this show happen.”

The performance included those of kids and teens alike, as well as hosting two professional ballet dancers from Georgia. Fulton stated both are on the virtual teaching staff at the school.

The recital also had a tribute to those who serve in the military, the police and in the medical professions. Fulton stated the performance was dedicated to Will Flewelling.

“(The school) will be making a donation to his lemonade fun because Will never gave up hope and taught us all so much,” she stated.

The entire performance was choreographed by Kassidy Boldt, Alissy Bly, Catherine Conley and Fulton.

Fulton was grateful that the school was able to have a performance this year.

“To see this level of dancing in our small community, but perhaps moreso, to see our students progressing even after being forced to dance in very small spaces at home virtually, should inspire all of us to always be positive, keep the faith and always have hope,” Fulton stated.

The school is registering for this fall, and Fulton stated she hopes to start classes on Tuesday, Sept. 7.