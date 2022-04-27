Ludington High School was named to the U.S. News & World Report's Best High Schools in America for the sixth consecutive year, the district announced Wednesday afternoon.
Ludington Area School District stated it was proud of its staff and students in the release.
"We realize the past two years have been difficult on all stakeholders in our community, but our commitment has not changed," the district stated in the release. "This is truly a (pre-kindergarten through 12th grade) award. The district is proud of the continued dedication and hard work, perseverance and pursuit of educational excellence by its staff, students and families."
According to a release from the school, the magazine ranks 18,000 public high schools out of more than 24,000 public high schools that were reviewed in 2022. Graduation rates and college readiness are key metrics within the 2022 Best High Schools rankings, released Tuesday, according to the release. There are six indicators of school quality measured by the index for each public school that determined the rankings this
year. Those can be found at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/articles/us-news-ranks-best-high-schools