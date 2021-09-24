Ludington High School was placed on lockdown for a brief time because the administration received information that a weapon was on its campus, according to a press release from Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal.
Kozal stated that the school went on lockdown at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday. Ludington Police Department School Resource Officers were at the school and were able to determine there was not a weapon on the campus, Kozal stated.
The lockdown was lifted in less than 15 minutes, and Kozal stated no one was injured.
The department is continuing to investigate.