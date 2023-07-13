Two Ludington High School students attended the 2023 Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in April in Anaheim, California, and their adviser, Melanie Tomaski, was inducted into the BPA Hall of Fame, according to a press release.
Ludington's Julia Haveman and Liberty Stevens have been competing at the regional and state level competitions since November 2022 to qualify for the national level. Haveman serves as the chapter president and competed in an administrative support research project that required considerable research into the topic, “Administrative Assistants Grapple with Performance Barriers,” which earned her fourth at the regional level and second at the state level, the release stated.
Stevens serves as the vice president of events and volunteer activities for the chapter and competed in extemporaneous speech that requires a systematical approach for speaking on any topic, at any given moment, earning her first place at the regional level and first place again at the state level, the release stated.
Both students needed to rank first or second in their preliminary round, and they each placed ninth and eighth, respectively, in their event. Stevens served as a one of the Michigan Voting Delegates and both students attended workshops and leadership training and served as conference interns, the release stated.
The conference brought together over 6,000 delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, engage in internship experiences, be recognized and receive awards for community service activities and elect the next national student leadership team.
“We’re very proud of the degree of professionalism and level of competence our students exhibited not only during this conference, but throughout every competition that led them up to this incredible opportunity to represent Michigan,” stated Tomaski. “Students like these two ladies and any student that goes out there and tries to do something with their heart and soul is always going to be a winner in my book. They are some of the best local heroes our youth could ever learn from and aspire to become.”
Tomaski also received a significant honor from BPA, too, in being named to its hall of fame.
“Whenever I am asked to pick the biggest advocate for Business Professionals of America in Michigan, Melanie always comes to the forefront of my mind. Whenever I need someone to be a spokesperson or vocal advocate for BPA, Melanie is that person,” stated Maurice Henderson, Michigan BPA state director, in the release.
Top honors were presented to the BPA adviser during the professional awards at the national conference. The hall of fame was created years ago for those who make a significant contribution to the national organization.
"In my 25-plus year career, I've never worked with anyone who's dedicated themselves more to a club, group, or team than Melanie,” stated former Ludington High School Principal Dan Mesyar.
Tomaski has served as local adviser and was a chartering member of the middle level division in Michigan. She has also served as a regional adviser for multiple terms, became the state advisor for the middle level division; serves as competitive event administrator, proctor, grader, author and judge at all levels; participated as conference exhibitor and presenter; and served on the national Classroom Education Advisory Council.
Mary Ann Korson from St. Mary’s High School stated, “Melanie single handedly took on the task of bringing Middle School BPA to the State of Michigan and we just held our eighth state conference for middle school (this spring)," stated Mary Ann Korson of St. Mary's in Lake Leelanau. "I am thankful that she spearheaded this idea and implemented the program for our middle school students, as my students at St. Mary have participated since its inception.”
“Melanie instills the torch award values in her chapter and the state association to become well-rounded and equally involved in the community earning them the Chapter of the Year award, more than any other chapter in the state, and has received the Outstanding Michigan BPA Advisor of the Year Award," Henderson stated. "Her leadership and dedication to her students has inspired them to seek state officer positions, continue the BPA experience as active alumni members, and become successful entrepreneurs of their own businesses. Her contributions to the organization and her students are vast and never-ending.”
A plaque with Tomaski's picture and accomplishments will be permanently displayed in the BPA Hall of Fame in Columbus, Ohio.