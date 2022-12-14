Ivan Anthony, the long-serving president of the Mason County District Library Board, is retiring, and the library's board of trustees will hold an open house in his honor at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Scottville library location, 204 E. State St.
The library stated in a press release on Tuesday that Anthony has served the library since 1995 after being appointed in late 1994.
The release stated that in the time he served, Anthony has been instrumental in renovations to both the Ludington and the Scottville locations of the Mason County District Library, and has been supportive of the library staff and their efforts to bring exceptional library service to Mason County.
The Dec. 21 open house will begin after the regular meeting of the board.
Cookies and coffee will be served.