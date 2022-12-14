Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Windy with light rain likely. High 41F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.