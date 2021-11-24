The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at both library locations in Ludington and Scottville, with this week's theme being Hanukkah.
One way to find out more about the holiday is online through a program through the Library of Michigan called PebbleGo via www.mel.org/kids. Go to mel.org/kids. Scroll to PebbleGo. Choose Social Studies, then Holidays, then Hanukkah.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
These packets are intended to be a no stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday, one packet per family.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for indoor service as well as curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at both locations in Ludington and Scottville. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required while indoors.