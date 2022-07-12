The traffic light at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road might have been struck by lightning during Monday night's storm and is currently awaiting repairs, according to a statement Tuesday from the Mason County Road Commission.
Eric Nelson, county highway engineer for the commission, stated that the light is flashing yellow on Jebavy Drive and red on Bryant Road. The hope is to have it fixed as soon as possible.
Nelson said a resident reported that the light was struck by lightning, and while Nelson “can’t confirm or deny” that it happened, he did say there appeared to be electrical damage to the light.
“We had a guy go down there. He opened up the box, called the people who furnished the light and tried to see if there was a reset, but … it’s something in the panel box that got a little bit more electricity that it would have liked,” Nelson told the Daily News. “We’re hoping to have it fixed by the end of the week, but we won’t know until we get in there.”
The timeline for repairs depends on the extent of the damage, Nelson wrote in the statement.