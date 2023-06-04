The lineup for the 10th and final Ludrock Music & Friends concert has been announced.
The event is set for July 8-9 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli announced the full roster of performers in a social media post on Sunday. The two-day concert event will feature Ludrock veterans and newcomers.
The lineup consists of Bradford Loomis, Merrie Amsterburg, Patty Pershayla and the Mayhaps, Barrel Bones, Spike the Media, Mullusks, Project Hero, Taylor Makowicki, Eric Engblade, Babe Ruthless, Truck Driver Bingo, Nick Veine, Brynn Fortner, Kaylie Wells, Working on Famous, Sepfir, Mallory Shinn, the Beekers, Ben Traverse, On the Line, County Parks, Bog Wizard, Busted Balloons, Andy Roberts, Chad Rushing, Evan Allen, Mike Luusua, Adison Thorne, Ludington Uses, Tiberius, the Briar Payne Band, Camaram, Fifty Fifty, Madison Tripp, RPM, Whodathunkit, Tom Zatarga, Eulogy, Bill Casey and the Railbirds, Pocket Watch, Third Coast Swing, Road Less Traveled, the Stinks.
Bands will perform from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
The long-delayed final Ludrock concert was originally planned for summer 2020, but it was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with several other Ludrock concerts.
The shows started to come back in late 2022, with October’s Halloween-themed Night of Fright 8 being the first in-person Ludrock event since the pandemic hit. Girls Rock followed on April 29.
Ludrock has been an area fixture since it started in 2011. The organization holds music festivals, classes and events with support from local sponsors. It’s raised more than $350,000 for local music and arts causes, according to the Ludrock website.
Proceeds from the 10th and final Ludrock will go toward the Ludrock endowment fund, which is used to support local music and arts programs in perpetuity.
Donations to the cause can be made on the Ludrock website.