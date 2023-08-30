The Mason Oceana Manistee Board of Realtors awarded two $1,000 grants to the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center. The funds will be used to provide essential services to child abuse victims.
One of 40 children’s advocacy centers in the state of Michigan, the Lakeshore CAC provides forensic interviews of child victims, provides multidisciplinary case coordination for allegations of child sexual abuse or severe physical abuse, and offers counseling services and referrals with trained trauma therapists at no cost to children and their non-offending family members. Additionally, the CAC provides free training to adults to recognize the signs of abuse and know how to report responsibly, as well as classroom-based lessons to educate and protect children.
Steve Winczewski of Greenridge Realty presented a $1,000 check to Lakeshore CAC Executive Director Megan McCarthy at the CAC location in Ludington, and Brandon Ball of Dwelling Realty-Keller Williams presented a $1,000 check to Lakeshore CAC Family Advocate Traci Smith at the CAC location in Manistee.
“We are grateful for the generous support of the Mason Oceana Manistee Board of Realtors, which allows us to continue to provide high quality care and to ensure that abused children receive the services they need,” stated McCarthy.
“Working together with our partners in law enforcement, (Child Protective Services), and prosecution, the Lakeshore CAC gives children a place to feel safe, to speak their truth, and to access the services and care they need so that they can do what they do best – be kids,” she stated.