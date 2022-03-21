Area businesses are invited to help educate local students at the Mason County Central College and Career Fair on May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The goal of the fair is to connect middle and high school students to real-world careers by bringing the world of work to them, according to a press release from Mason County College Access Network.
Professionals from business, industry, health, education, nonprofit and social service sectors are invited to share about the types of and needs for careers in their field.
“We are looking forward to having colleges, universities, military representatives and businesses from all career fields to attend and share their expertise with our students,” stated Joan Vidak, guidance counselor at Mason County Central, in the release.
MCC is encouraging its high school students to prepare resumes, so they can connect with local employers through the fair as well. Local businesses with employment needs are invited to share current opportunities at the fair, according to the release.
Even if employers are unable to attend this year, MCC and the Mason College Access Network are compiling a list of available youth summer jobs to share with working-age students at all schools across the county, according to the release.
To sign up for the MCC College & Career Fair or get on the summer jobs list, visit www.masoncountycan.org.