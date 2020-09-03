The Michigan Sheriffs’ Association’s Awards Board recently recognized the efforts of several Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Michigan State Police trooper and a DNR law enforcement conservation officer for “heroic” lifesaving actions in two separate events in Mason County.

The recognition stems from responses to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March, and a water rescue in April, which Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole recounted in a press release on Thursday morning.

In the first event, shortly after 2 a.m. on March 10, MCSO Sgt. Tom Brown, deputies Levi Wolthuis and Adam Claveau, and Michigan State Police trooper Matt Demny responded to a 911 call where a female was heard saying, “Send Officers, the side door will be open,” before disconnecting the call.

While Trooper Demny checked the exterior of the home, Brown, Wolthuis and Claveau found the side door unlocked. The deputies announced their presence and then entered the home. Trooper Demny, from outside the home, spotted a female through a window lying on a bed, with a handgun next to her. She had sustained gunshot wound to the chest. Trooper Demny reassured her help was coming. The three MCSO deputies forced their way into the bedroom and secured the pistol. The four officers then provided lifesaving measures while securing the rest of the house until Life EMS arrived.

It was determined the female had attempted to end her own life by firing one round into her chest, which exited out her back, narrowly missing her heart. She was transported to a downstate hospital for advanced care and then to a rehabilitation center for long-term care.

She has since recovered.

In recognizing the four officers, the MSA Awards Board labeled their efforts “heroic” for their actions that day.

In the second event, shortly after noon on April 23, MCSO Sgt. Adam Lamb overheard radio traffic reporting an overturned kayak in the Ludington harbor with a man struggling in the water. Sgt. Lamb, knowing the operation and location of a DNR boat in the marina, radioed DNR-law enforcement conservation officer Kyle Publiski for assistance, asking him to meet at the DNR boat. While Publiski responded, Sgt. Lamb prepped the boat for sail and both responded to the area.

The air temperature was 43 degrees and the water was 37 degrees as both headed out into the Ludington harbor. The kayak had sunk, but both officers spotted a male — no longer struggling in the water due to fatigue — with only his head above the surface. As Publiski navigated the patrol boat safely toward the victim, his head went underwater. Sgt. Lamb reached over the side of the boat and was able to grab the victim by his clothing. The victim, a 28-year-old Coopersville man, was unable to help the officers due to hypothermia and fatigue, but Lamb and Publiski were able to pull him into the boat.

Sgt. Lamb treated the man for hypothermia on the patrol boat while being transported to an awaiting Life EMS ambulance. He was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, where he made a full recovery.

The MSA Awards Board labeled the efforts of Publish and Lamb efforts “heroic.”