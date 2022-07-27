HAMLIN TWP. — The Mason County Right to Life hosted its annual Focus on Life dinner focusing on the overturning of Roe v. Wade as well as what might be ahead for the organization and its supporters earlier this month at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township.

William Wagner was the group’s keynote speaker for the event. Wagner is the president and chairman of Salt & Light Global and the president of the Great Lakes Justice Center.

Wagner and center authored a brief on behalf of Right to Life of Michigan calling for the overturn of Roe v. Wade in a 2019 case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to a release from the county’s group, the brief was instrumental in the events that led to the recent overturn.

He also authored written testimony, evidence and briefs before the top courts and legislative bodies in the United States, Sweden and United Kingdom.

He also addressed many executive, legislative, parliamentary and judicial audiences throughout the world and presented various diplomatic forums including the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Those who attended celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization also recognized work ahead, according to the release.

The group stated a challenge is the Reproductive Freedom for All petition drive that is intended for the Nov. 8 general election.

According to the release, the group believes that if the proposal is approved, the results would change the current law that prohibits aspects of abortion in Michigan.

The proposal language includes no 24-hour waiting period, no mandatory ultra-sound viewing, no parental consent, no abortion clinic licensing, a return to partial-birth abortions, a return of tax-funded abortions and amending the state constitution.

The release stated the group plans to communicate these issues to the community and why, in the group’s view, the changes do not protect the lives of the unborn or the health of their mothers.

Ed Makowicki served as the emcee and live auctioneer for the dinner. Local oratory contest winner Sophia Grierson delivered her speech, too.