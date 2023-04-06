Local dancing stars are busy preparing their routines for when they take center stage at Lincoln Hills Golf Club on Saturday, April 29 to raise money for the Ludington Area School District’s robotics program, which was selected by the Oriole Foundation to be the beneficiary of the evening's proceeds. Tickets for the event are expected to sell out, so the public is encouraged to purchase their tickets online soon.
The local stars and their dance partners taking the stage include:
• Dean and Andrea Raven
• Dann and Julie VanDyke
• Perry and Wendy Merillat
• Jamie Adam and Tom Buchanan
• Chris and Jenna Simpler
Tickets to attend the event are now on sale for $75 and include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dancing and entertainment (cash bar available). Tickets are limited and can only be purchased online.
Pennies from Heaven Foundation committed to a $50,000 match for funds raised as part of this event; all contributions will have double the impact.
Dancers and their partners will be competing against each other for one of three trophies: Judges’ Choice, Most Entertaining and People’s Choice. The People’s Choice award goes to the couple who receives the most public votes - $1 equals one vote! Vote for your favorite couple at the event or online.
For more information about the event, visit www.lasd.net/district/oriole-foundation