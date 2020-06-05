GRAND RAPIDS — The Right to Life of Michigan Educational Fund named Bergen Johnson of Manistee as the winner of its 2020 Oratory Contest.
Johnson will be a 12th-grader in the fall at Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy. She won the area oratory competition hosted by Mason County Right to Life and Right to Life of Manistee Area.
“We are so proud of Bergen and so inspired by her passion of respecting life from conception to natural death,” stated Dee Bennette, area director of Right to Life of Michigan.
The annual competition is open to high school students around the state. Contestants give a 5- to 7-minute speech on abortion, infanticide, euthanasia or embryonic stem cell research.
Johnson’s speech focused on abortion. She spoke about the difference between reality and how women are told to think about abortion: “Be quiet and move on, it was your right as a woman; it’s empowering to have that choice. But in reality, most women that have had an abortion don’t ever come to move on and get over it.”
Johnson’s speech was selected from a field of 20 local contest winners. She will compete in National Right to Life’s Jane B. Thompson Oratory Contest this month.
Bennette invited the public to become involved with Right to Life of Michigan by calling
231-757-4578 for details of meetings and activities.