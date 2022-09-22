Kirby earns degree from Tufts, named to dean’s list

MEDFORD, Mass. — Ludington native Rune Kirby graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts in May.

Kirby earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology.

He also was named to the school’s dean’s list. To be named to the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.

Keefer earns master’s degree from Baylor

WACO, Texas — Ludington native Natalie Keefer earned a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, in May.

Local trio honored for academics at SVSU

UNIVERSITY CENTER — Three local students were named to academic honor rolls at Saginaw Valley State University for the winter semester.

Ludington’s Eliza Kriz and Manistee’s Anna Lee were named to SVSU’s president’s list for the winter semester.

Scottville resident Amber Forbes was named to the SVSU deans’ list for the winter semester.

To be eligible for the president’s list at SVSU, students need to have at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average. To be eligible for the dean’s list at SVSU, students need to take at least 12 credit hours and carry a grade point average of 3.4 or better.

Wickham named to dean’s list at Wheaton

WHEATON, Illinois — Ludington native Ella Wickham earned dean’s list honors from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.

To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton College, undergraduates must have 12 or more credit hours and have a grade point average for the semester of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Harms graduates from Wisconsin-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Ludington native Juleah Harms earned a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in communication sciences and disorders in May.

Hearns named to dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dylan Hearns of Scottville was named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.

Miller graduates from Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO — Kalamazoo College announced the graduation of Hope Miller of Manistee with a bachelor’s degree.

Vander Ploeg enrolls in Illinois veterinary college

URBANA, Ill. — Hannah Vander Ploeg, daughter of Edward and Heather Vander Ploeg of Fountain, was accepted into the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.

Vander Ploeg graduated from Grand Haven in 2017, earned an associate’s degree from West Shore Community College in 2019 and a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Michigan State in 2021. She graduated from WSCC with high honors and received the distinction of dean’s list at MSU.

Two locals named to Southern New Hampshire University president’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two local students were named to the Southern New Hampshire University to the president’s list for summer 2022.

The summer term goes from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term received the president’s list. Full-time status is earned by earning 12 credits over the eight-week term.

Earning the honor were Kimberly Tienda of Hart and Samantha Reindersma of Pentwater.