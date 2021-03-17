Officers from the Ludington Police Department were dispatched at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to Occidental Chemical Corporation located on South Madison Street in the City of Ludington for a suspicious package, according to a press release from the department.
Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal stated in the release that the package was examined by the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, and it determined that there wasn’t a threat. The police department was assisted at the scene by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
Kozal stated that the incident remained under investigation as well as “the circumstances surrounding the suspicion” by his department.
“Once the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the Mason County prosecutor for review,” Kozal stated.