Jim Scatena, president of the Ludington Area Catholic School Board, recently announced the addition of four new members to its board.

These new members will join the current members in assisting principal Jan Bigalke, and pastor, Rev. Wayne Wheeler in making decisions, reviewing the strategic plan, creating policy and assisting in the school’s vision for future planning and progress.

“I am very excited to have these talented supporters join our team,” Bigalke stated in a press release. “I am looking forward to their expertise and guidance as we move in new directions all for the benefit of our students.”

The new members are Susan Boes, Chrstine Lamb, Kelly Parker and Joy Riesterer.

Boes is an active community leader and has been involved with LAC for many years. Susan and her husband Richard have six children and five grandchildren who attended LAC.

“We are very proud of Ludington Area Catholic and see over and over the benefits of a Catholic education,” Boes stated in the release.

Sue was instrumental in starting the music program at LAC, and she personally directed the contemporary choir for about 20 years. She is a previous member of the LAC Board of Education and served as school board president.

Additionally, Sue serves as the Vice Regent of the Catholic Daughters and chair of the Mason County Republicans.

Lamb serves as vice president, Ludington Market Manager at West Shore Bank. Lamb has been very active in the Ludington community as a member of the executive board of the United Way of Mason County and an event committee member for the Ludington Spectrum Hospital Gala.

Christine and her husband Adam have a 5-year-old daughter who will be entering LAC this fall.

“When Adam and I considered the best possible options for our daughter, we chose LAC because of the teaching philosophies that surround religious core values and virtues,” Lamb stated. “We are looking forward to the small class sizes and the opportunity for our daughter to grow in her faith.”

Parker works at the Ludington Area Chamber of Commerce as an administrative assistant.

She holds a business degree and owns Nader’s Motel & Suites with her husband, Michael.

Kelly and Michael have a 7-year-old son who is a student at LAC. In 2018, Kelly was named to the Ludington Area Chamber of Commerce Future Five in recognition of her contributions in the business community.

“We love LAC because of their virtue driven programs and strong sense of community,” Parker stated.

Reisterer is a wife and mother of four children. After relocating to Ludington in 2006, she was called to the Catholic faith and welcomed into the family of St. Simon Church. She has been actively involved at LAC in the Home and School Association as well as various other committees.

Joy holds a bachelor’s degree in dietetics and helped design and implement an evidence-based school wellness program that promoted fitness and health education for LAC FIT (Faith Inspired Trek) Club. The program was then adopted by Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and rebranded as Win with Wellness FitClub for 14 schools and three counties.

Her past involvement in MOPS and WSPFS allowed her to help promote the family as the building blocks to the community.

“I view the family and home as a primary source of education and training. LAC provides a bigger family for the community,” Reisterer stated in the release.

Joy and her husband, Andy are firm believers in the LAC Mission and they have a daughter in third grade and a son in sixth grade at LAC.