Third and fourth grade

All As: Grace Hackert, Avonlea Johnson, Liam Lindbloom, Ella Lloyd, Pratt Parker

As and Bs: Asher Bluestein, Bristol Cox, Louis Doman, Skyleigh Lawler, John Paul Lipa, Leland Lloyd, Quinn McCann, Carter Nelson, Addilyn O’Brien, Ellie Odegaard, Graeme Reed, Cora Smith

Fifth and sixth grade

All As: William Bieniek, Christopher Jeruzal, Corinne Jubar, Clara Lindbloom, Sarah Reisterer

As and Bs: Andrew Bauer, Domminic Henley, Lucia Karboske, Selena Kosla

Seventh and eighth grade

All As: Addison Torrez, Charlotte Torrez, Sam Reisterer

As and Bs: Alexis Kriesel, Matthew Odegaard

