The Ludington Area Jaycees' Freedom Festival is back, with a slew of events scheduled for the holiday weekend.

The theme for this year's festival is "Making History Together." In a press release from Cory Rickett, Freedom Festival chair, he said that theme is informed by the trials of the past year-and-a-half.

"The last year has definitely been historic. There has been pain and suffering by many in the community, whether directly from COVID-19, or indirectly from financial hardships, physical distancing from family and friends, bringing work and school into the home, and more," Rickett stated. "The community, like many others, has been through very dark times. However, as dark as those days were, there were also those people and organizations that were helping their neighbors. Whether it was a nurse in the hospital who had to quarantine away from her family, to people purchasing gift cards from local businesses, to friends dropping groceries to an elderly neighbor, and even a Zoom holiday with your family.

"These events all matter; although we might not have realized it at the time, we were absolutely Making History Together."

EVENTS

This year's events include Our Patriotic Space, in which residents will be asked to showcase their patriotic pride by creating outdoor displays. Rickett said the Ludington Area Jaycees are proud to bring back the decorating contest for a second time.

"We want to fill Mason County with patriotism that can be enjoyed by our neighbors and visitors," he said.

In order to participate the following rules will apply:

• Decorating must occur at a residence in Mason County;

• All local ordinances apply to the decorations for the contest;

• Contestants will only be allowed one registration per residence;

• Contestants may only submit one file which could contain one photo, or a collage of up to three photos of their projects;

• The winners will be decided by popular vote via an online voting platform;

• Pictures must be of current year decorations which will be verified by the committee.

• Pictures of decorations form previous years will be disqualified.

• Contestants must only create displays of positive patriotism. The Jaycee Committee, at its sole discretion, may disqualify entrants for offensive or hateful displays.

Registration and photo submissions are due at noon on June 30; voting begins July 1 and continues through July 5, and the winners will be announced July 6.

Prizes will be awarded within two weeks to the three contestants with the most votes. First place will receive $ 600 and five free mini golf passes; second place will receive $400 and five free mini golf passes; third place will receive $200 and five free mini golf passes.

1-Mile Dash

More than 30,000 people line Ludington Avenue on the Fourth of July to watch the Freedom Festival Parade. Prior to the parade, runners will race past the crowd, down Ludington Avenue from Washington to Lakeshore.

Water and frozen treats will be waiting for them at the end of their 1-mile sprint.

Entry is $25 prior to June 30th. Late entry online and on race day is $30. Entry includes a T-shirt and a finisher's medal.

Prizes will be awarded to top male and female runners. Shirts are only guaranteed to those who registered prior to June 24. Remaining shirts will be available first come/first serve at packet pickup/registration on race day.

Packet pickup and race day registration will take place at Leveaux Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Make checks out to Ludington Area Jaycees.

All of the race proceeds will go to the Freedom Festival Fireworks fundraiser. The annual fireworks display is funded entirely by donations.

Race routes are available at www.mapmyfitness.com/routes/view/4427355832.

Find more information on the Annual Freedom Festival 1 Mile Dash Facebook page.

Register through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-freedom-festival-1-mile-dash-tickets-158211676383

Grand Parade

The Grand Parade will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4, starting at the corner of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street, and ending at Ludington Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. Every year the Grand Parade boasts more than 50 entries from

the local community. Thousands will line the avenue waiting to see what will stroll down the street for 2021.

Rest assured many of our favorites will still be there, including the Famous Scottville Clown Band bringing up the rear of the parade yet again.

Register through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-festival-grand-parade-entry-registration-tickets-157195336483.

Find more information on the Freedom Festival Grand Parade Facebook page.

Spectacular Fireworks

The fireworks will be set off at dusk from the base of the pier at the North Breakwater, touted as one of the best on Lake Michigan. Onlookers can view the fireworks from many vantage points throughout the city, though the most popular are Stearns Beach, Copeyon Park, Waterfront Park and other lakeside locations.

This year’s budget for fireworks is $25,000 all raised through fundraisers, donations, and sponsorships from the Mason County community. Although it has been a difficult year coming out of the Pandemic, many businesses and organizations have stepped up to make sure that the Freedom Festival is a success.

A full list of our sponsor can be found on the Jaycees' website and Facebook pages.

The organization will be selling glow items — fiberoptic wands, glow necklaces, and fans — on the beach. All proceeds from those sales will go directly back to the fireworks fund for the next year. The Jaycees will also be accepting donations.

How to help

The Freedom Festival is a community-run event that would not happen without donors, sponsors and the help of volunteers.

Each year members of the Ludington area Jaycees donate hundreds of hours to planning this event. When it comes down to the wire on the Fourth of July, dozens of volunteers help organize, direct, fundraise and support the festival. The Jaycees stated that they're thankful to those who volunteer to make sure everything runs smoothly.

For those interested in helping, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/508094EAFA72FA4FD0-2021 to find volunteer opportunities.

Donations can be made directly on the Ludington Area Jaycees' website.