The JCI Ludington/Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course awarded $30,000 in grants to five different community organizations.

Part of the Jaycee’s creed is, “Service to humanity is the best work of life,” and it is through the creed that the organization donated to the various groups. Recipients of grants were:

• The Lakeshore Food Club ($2,000);

• The James Earl Jones/Donald Crouch Sculpture Mentorship Project ($2,000);

• Ludington Area Catholic Schools for a playground update ($5,000);

• The Johnny’s Bandstand Sculpture in Custer ($5,000);

• The Scottville Optimist Park and Sculpture Project ($16,000).

The organization’s mini golf course, through its Charity Mondays where proceeds go to local charities, raised $4,000 which was distributed to the following groups: Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Lakeshore; Stage Left Theatrical Group; Ludington Petunia Parade; 4th of July Freedom Festival; Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program; AFFEW (A Few Friends for the Environment & World); Habitat for Humanity; Caritas Food Pantry; West Shore Family Support; Childhood Cancer Campaign; Arts in Motion Ludington Programs; Hearts for Haiti; and MI JCI Senate Scholarship Program.

Each Friday is a “Fund the Fireworks Friday” where all of the game play went to defraying the cost of the fireworks display the group sponsors for its Freedom Festival on July 4. The season long Fund the Fireworks Fridays contributed $12,000 toward the $25,000 Freedom Festival annual budget.

The Ludington Area Jaycees / JCI Ludington supports the community in the following areas:

• Community Development with projects or programs which enhance the area, have county-wide impact and benefit, provide new and expanded programming, support civic improvement and economic development efforts, and/or enhance the perception and image of the community;

• Health and Human Services which promote healthy lifestyles through education and prevention programming, increase the quality of healthcare and encourage families to become self-sufficient;

• Education which promotes educational opportunities through post-secondary scholarships, encourage young people to stay in school and consider opportunities that can impact public and private K-12 districts;

• Environment which provides environmental education for all age levels, promotes comprehensive community planning, priorities and strategies, and supports projects to protect and restore green spaces, shorelines, dune areas and wildlife habitat, water and air quality; and

• Arts which encourage quality arts programming benefiting a diverse audience, support arts education and programs for youth, and improve access to cultural programs, especially for children and youth.

The Ludington Area Jaycees / JCI Ludington is based around three principles: camaraderie amongst members, service to the community and professional development. A 21- to 40-year-old member of this area group is also a member of JCI Michigan, JCI USA and JCI (Junior Chamber International). As a Jaycee, you get access perks such as a group of young professionals you can call your friends, real hands-on experiences running a business and large scale community events, free quarterly social events, ability to both receive and teach trainings on a variety of topics, high quality conferences throughout the state, and free mini golf all summer long for your immediate family.

For more information on the Jaycees, visit the website www.ludingtonareajaycees.org or email info@ludingtonareajaycees.org