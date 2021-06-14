The Ludington Business Professionals of America worked during the week of Earth Day to raise environmental awareness and raise funds for A Few Friends for the Environment of the World.
The BPA at Ludington Area Schools includes students in the middle and high schools, and the environmental awareness this included activities such as prizes for daily trivia questions, an outdoor art competition and a variety of games. It also included a “Change Wars” to donate to a local organization.
“This year, the students chose AFFEW (A Few Friends of the Environment and World). The high school raised over $717 in coins to support the work of this local organization,” stated BPA Adviser Melanie Tomaski.
“Affew was very excited to be chosen by the students,” stated AFFEW President Julia Chambers. “Their generous donation will assist in programming and projects.”
The organization was founded in 1990 in Mason County. It hosted numerous presentations on environmental concerns, workshops, Earth Day celebrations and forums for the community. AFFEW has worked with many businesses, agencies, schools and citizens in projects such as dune grass planting, Christmas tree and battery recycling, beach sweeps, eradication of invasive plant species, river monitoring, household hazardous waste collection day, recycling and native plant sale.