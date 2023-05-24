Ludington is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023 in a big way with Love Ludington Weekend June 9-11. The weekend will feature a Friday night street party with live music, free ice cream and fireworks, among other celebrations.
While March 22 marked the official anniversary of Ludington's incorporation 150 years ago, the Love Ludington Weekend is a public event for visitors and locals to celebrate Ludington’s history.
“The Love Ludington Weekend is Ludington’s official birthday party,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “There are exciting anniversary-related activities all year long, but this is the capstone for the year when it comes to celebrating our city. We hope all will come out and celebrate.”
The weekend festivities kick off Friday, June 9 with a downtown street party from 6-10:30 p.m. featuring live music, children’s games and activities, food vendors and fireworks.
LOVE LUDINGTON WEEKEND EVENTS
• 5-7 p.m., Budweiser Clydesdales on parade: sponsored by Ludington Beverage Co., an eight-horse Clydesdale hitch will parade through downtown for ceremonial beer deliveries. At 6 p.m., the horses will stop at the main stage to kick off the street party. The hitch will be stationed for the public to view and photograph until 7 p.m.
• 6 p.m., ice cream giveaway: House of Flavors will give out free scoops of birthday cake ice cream on Ludington Avenue near Robert Street to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
• 6-10 p.m., live music: Main stage at Ludington Avenue and James Street, 6-6:30 p.m. Ludington High School Band; 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Whiskey Rebels live band; 7:30-8 p.m. DJ house music; 8-10 p.m. headliners Pop Vinyl.
• 10 p.m., DJ house music until fireworks.
• 10:15 p.m. Fireworks.
OTHER WEEKEND ACTIVITIES
• June 9-11, Putt-Putt Celebration, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees Mini Golf Course. Golfing is $1.50 per-person all weekend, and each family receives a commemorative golf ball.
• June 10, Ludington Lakestride Races, 8 a.m., starting at Stearns Park. The 43rd annual race series features a half marathon, 10k and 5k.
• June 10-11, Historic Homes Walking Tours, 12:50 and 1:40 p.m., from Mason County Research Center. Take a one-hour guided walking tour through Ludington’s newly designated historic district while meeting characters from Ludington’s history — William Jennings Bryan; Antoine, Kate, and Charles Cartier; Marshall Butters; and others brought to life by first-person interpreters. Saturday tours will be of home exteriors; Sunday tours will go into historic bed and breakfasts (common areas only). $20 per person, up to 20 people per tour.
• June 10-11, Clydesdales on parade/display, 5-7 p.m., Loomis Street Boat Launch, the eight-horse hitch will parade north along Lakeshore Drive and through Stearns Park Beach, returning to the lot for the public to view/photograph. The Clydesdales make a final appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at Mason County Fairgrounds for photographs.
ADDITIONAL EVENTS
“Love Ludington” and “Celebrating the SS Badger” Art Exhibits through June 30 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. “Love Ludington” depicts scenes of Ludington’s past and present through original artwork across all mediums. “Celebrating the SS Badger” features photographs and original artwork of the S.S. Badger for its 70th anniversary.
House of Flavors Diamond Giveaway through July 3. In celebration of its diamond (75th) anniversary and in partnership with Victoria’s Jewelry and WMOM-FM, House of Flavors is giving away a one-carat diamond. Entry forms can be picked up and submitted at Ludington’s House of Flavors and Victoria’s Jewelry, and one winner will be drawn and announced during the Fourth of July Freedom Festival parade at WMOM. Weekly winners also will be drawn on Tuesdays with prizes like ice cream, sundaes and T-shirts. The diamond winner must be 18 years or older; no purchase necessary. Watch the Facebook page for weekly winners and other contest updates.
#RunLudington Sesquicentennial 150 Mile Challenge through Nov. 1. The Ludington Run Club is challenging runners and walkers to log 150 miles through a virtual challenge. Registration is $25 and includes a 3.5-inch custom finishers medal featuring the sesquicentennial logo. T-shirts are also available for purchase. Proceeds from the event and merchandise sales benefit the Ludington track program. Register and log miles at runreg.com/runludington-150milechallenge.
“This is an exciting year of celebration as we commemorate Ludington’s sesquicentennial,” said Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett. “We have a full schedule of events designed for everyone to enjoy, whether you love Ludington as a resident or a visitor. We encourage you to learn more about our history and how it has created who we are today as a city.”
Anniversary-related events and activities throughout the year plus historical information can be found at www.Ludington150.com.