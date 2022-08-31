The Ludington Daily News is entering an exciting new era in digital publishing with the unveiling of a new and improved e-edition, mobile app and digital subscription interface.

The new offerings are being launched with the third-party platform provider Tecnavia, which processes and manages more than 1,700 digital newspaper and magazine products daily.

Readers will begin seeing these upgrades at www.ludingtondailynews.com, starting Thursday, Sept. 1, and can begin downloading the new Ludington Daily News 2-in-1 app on iTunes and Google Play that same day.

The e-edition changes are expected to provide enhancements ranging from improved readability to an improved subscription platform, including:

Enhanced display, readability and functionality, with multiple views and reading formats, along with an an e-edition archive of daily publications and special sections

New and improved accessibility features, including larger font sizes, text-to-speech narration and translation into multiple languages.

Automated hyperlinking of all page jumps, story continuations, URLS, and emails.

Full segmentation of every article, image and print ad for a complete interactive user experience.

One thing that won’t change is that readers will continue to receive a limited number of free stories each month before being asked to log in or purchase a Digital Only or Full Access (print and digital) subscription.

Now, however, there are third and fourth options as well. Readers who aren’t quite ready for a long-term commitment will have the option to purchase a Day Pass or fund a Digital Wallet that will allow them to purchase day passes as well as single articles one at a time. And they’ll be able to do that using a credit card or a new easy-to-use Amazon Pay button.

“We’re excited to provide these upgrades to our longtime digital subscribers while also giving others new ways to enjoy our premium content on a case-by-case basis,” said Publisher Ray McGrew. “We’ve sold newspapers one at a time in stores for generations. This is no different.”

Launching simultaneously with the e-edition and subscription platform is a new 2-in-1 app for mobile and tablet. Readers can use that to scan the e-edition each day or browse the latest stories in a constantly updated Live News feed.

Readers also can opt-in to receive mobile breaking news alerts, as well as notifications when a new e-edition is published and available for reading.

While anyone can download and use the app, only subscribers will have full access to all of the premium content and be able to read the e-edition.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with our partners at Tecnavia to bring these improvements to readers of the Ludington Daily News and other Community Media Group newspapers,” said Zach Payer, Vice President of Digital Operations for CMG. “Improved digital offerings like this one will help ensure that newspapers like this one will continue to serve their communities for many decades to come, in print and online.”

Logging in for the first time

A few points that subscribers may want to note when accessing the new e-edition for the first time as it transitions to the new and improved platform:

You will need to use your email address to log in instead of your previous username.

Upon your first login, you will be emailed a link to pick a new password. If you do not select a new password within two weeks, you will be blocked from logging in until you have done so.

If you are a Digital Only subscriber, you will be asked to enter your credit card information again after your existing paid access expires.

Having trouble logging in? Give us a call at 231-845-5181 and we’ll be happy to help.

Other FAQs

Q: How do I purchase or renew a print or digital subscription?

A: Click the Subscribe button or visit the subscription page at www.ludingtondailynews.com to find a full set of Print and Digital subscriptions offered, starting as low as $261.40 per year.

Q: How do I purchase a day pass?

A: Anyone visiting a protected article on the homepage or visiting the e-edition without being logged in as a valid subscriber will be offered a Day Pass providing 24-hour access for as low as $1.99, among other options.

Q: How does funding the digital wallet work?

A: You can add funds to a digital wallet that will allow for purchasing of articles or Day Passes at your convenience. Single articles are only available for purchase on the website and not on the e-edition or app. The Day Pass, however, does provide access to the website, e-edition and app.

Q: What’s the Amazon Pay button?

A: Day Pass and Digital Wallet can be purchased with a credit card or with Amazon Pay. The button for Amazon Pay will appear after selecting one of those options. You can easily log in and complete your purchase using your Amazon account.

Q: How do I download and sign into the app?

A: The app is available for iOS (iTunes) and Android (Google Play). Visiting the e-edition from your phone or tablet will give a direct option for downloading the app from the appropriate store.

Q: Can I subscribe through the app?

A: Not at this time.

Q: How do existing users change their password?

A: Users can change their password from the My Account of the homepage or e-edition. If they don’t know their password they should press the “Forgot Password” from the login form

Q: Where can I find support for navigating the new e-edition?

A: A help link is available in the e-edition on both the desktop and mobile version and in the app. You can find the direct link here: https://ludingtondailynews-mi.newsmemory.com/?startWithTab=help.