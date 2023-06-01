On Tuesday, the Ludington Elementary School “Lego Masters” won the MiSTEM West Central Regional Robotics Competition.
This inaugural event was hosted at Ludington Elementary School as young minds put their creativity and critical thinking to the test to design, code, and compete with a Lego Robot and to solve an energy problem. The competition was modeled after FIRST LEGO League Robotics, a well-known organization in the forefront of promoting a love for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in elementary students.
Using their LEGO robot creations, young competitors took their knowledge, talent, and hands-on learning experiences to another level as they tackled real-worldchallenges in innovative ways.
And these challenges were not for timid problem-solvers.
Student teams were called upon to design, build, and program autonomous LEGO robots to navigate through a series of intricate obstacles, solve complex puzzles, and accomplish specific objectives.
Each team showcased their unique problem-solving robots which featured a number of different designs and capabilities, representing a jaw-dropping range of applied principles in physics, mathematics, and computer science.
Not only did teams need to build agile line-following and sensor-directed robot, the competition also required upper elementary students to go beyond technical skills by pulling in the FIRST Robotics Core Values of discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, perseverance, teamwork, gracious professionalism, and fun.
The event would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of the schools involved, the MiSTEM Network West Central for sponsoring and recruiting volunteers from the community, and the West Shore ESD’s Career & Technical Education Program which helped judge the competition.
“We are grateful for everyone’s commitment to bring STEM alive for our students,” said Ludington Elementary Principal Katie Eisinger. “A wonderful team of adults made this event possible for the elementary competitors. I’m sure the high interest in STEM will only grow greater in the future.”
This event was made possible by funding from the West Central MiSTEM Region, a grant supported by West Shore ESD. For more information about the MiSTEM Network, West Central Region and future STEM events, please contact Brian Dotson at briandotson@wsesd.org.