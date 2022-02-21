Ludington High School announced Monday the renewal of its accreditation, marking 125 years since the initial achievement of this distinction in 1907.
Ludington High School’s accreditation is granted by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education service providers, according to a press release from the school.
“It is an honor and a privilege to stand with Ludington High School today as we reach this historic milestone. School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school,” stated Principal Dan Mesyar in the release. “Being able to maintain this distinction for 125 years demonstrates to our community our longstanding commitment to excellence, our openness to review and receive feedback and our
desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”
Throughout its history of service, Cognia, formerly AdvancED, has globally recognized schools that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation for the needs of learners and effective leadership, according to the release. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission is a recognition that the school meets Cognia Standards of Quality and
maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.
To earn Cognia accreditation, a school also must implement a continuous process of improvement and submit to external review. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term.
“Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish,” stated Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, in the release. (The) 125 years of accreditation can only be reached by those institutions who have shared with us a steadfast commitment to quality and improvement from the very beginning. Ludington High School is to be commended for demonstrating that it has continually met high standards and made progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”
Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), according to the release. Parents and interested community members can learn more about the Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org