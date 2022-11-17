Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, formerly Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, has earned an “A” hospital safety grade from the Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Corewell Health Ludington Hospital’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
“Another ‘A’ grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group affirms our team’s dedication and commitment to improving the health of our community,” said Meleah Mariani chief nursing officer at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital. “An ‘A’ grade is a measure of the excellent outcomes we provide to our patients. I’m proud of our team for this outstanding achievement.”
This is the third consecutive “A” grade for the Ludington hospital, which has consistently received A and high B scores from the Leapfrog Group.
“Patient safety is always our highest priority,” said Drew Dostal, hospital president. “Our teams strive to consistently provide care that is evidence-based to keep patients safe.”
Ludington Hospital was one of four west Michigan Corewell Health hospitals that were awarded “A” grades this fall by Leapfrog. The Big Rapids, Zeeland and Greenville hospitals were also recognized.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to hospitals throughout the U.S., based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital safety grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder. “An ‘A’ safety grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. The hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”