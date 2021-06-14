ST. IGNACE — A 65-year-old Ludington man is waiting to be arraigned in 92nd District Court after allegedly firing a pistol in the air on the Mackinac Bridge after an incident of road rage.
According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, state troopers from both the St. Ignace and Gaylord posts responded to a report of a minor crash and a gunshot on the Mackinac Bridge Saturday afternoon.
The incident allegedly began on eastbound U.S. 2 when two vehicles were traveling to the bridge, the release stated. Troopers state lane usage was the focus of the road rage, and the Ludington man stated the other driver would not allow him to merge. It happened again when the vehicles approached the toll booths on I-75 on the north end of the bridge.
After going through the toll booths, the other vehicle, driven by a 63-year-old Williamsburg man, merged in front of the Ludington man because of a lane closure. The Ludington man allegedly struck the vehicle driven by the Williamsburg man. The Williamsburg man left his vehicle to confront the Ludington man, according to the release. The Ludington man then allegedly pointed a handgun in the air and fired one shot.
Troopers seized a 0.40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun, and they also seized one spent 0.40 caliber cartridge from the driver's side seat of the vehicle the Ludington man was driving.
The Ludington man was lodged in the Mackinac County Jail in St. Ignace.
The state police was assisted by the St. Ignace Police Department.