A 33-year-old Ludington man was arrested on four felony counts Monday in relation to images he allegedly took and/or distributed.
Ricky Lee Hendrickson of 602 E. Danaher St. Apt. No. 1, was arraigned on two counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person, a one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction
Ludington Police, who made the arrest, declined to comment on what the circumstances were leading up to the arrest.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23 in 79th District Court for a probable cause hearing.
A $1,000 cash-only bond was set, and officials with the Mason County Jail stated he posted it and is no longer housed there.