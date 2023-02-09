A Ludington man was arraigned on a felony count of reckless driving causing death Wednesday in 79th District Court.
Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington, was arraigned by 79th District Court Magistrate Glenn Jackson III on the charge from an incident that took place Oct. 25, 2022.
According to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Martinsen was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevy Silverado when it collided with a 2013 Ford Fusion around 7:56 a.m. that Tuesday on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Kathy Ann Owens, 70, of Shelby, was the driver of the Ford Fusion, and she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Owens’ car was struck as she was attempting to turn left into the parking lot of Watson Ludington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ramp, 3632 U.S. 10. Her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in the auto dealership’s lot.
Cole stated investigators reviewed security video evidence, an event date recorder and roadway evidence. He stated Martinsen allegedly was driving at an excessive speed before and up to the point of impact in the crash.
Jackson set a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.