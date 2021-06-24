A 44-year-old Ludington man has been arrested after leading sheriff's office deputies on a high-speed chase in Mason and Lake counties.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a press release that a deputy from his office attempted a traffic stop at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday after a blue Chevy Impala ran a stop sign near Morse and Dewey roads.
The vehicle fled, according to Cole, resulting in a 34-mile pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph. The Lake County Sheriff's Office assisted during the chase, which eventually crossed into Lake County.
The car chase ended when the suspect's vehicle failed to stop at the end of a dead-end road and struck a tree.
The driver then fled on foot, but was captured after a short foot chase.
He was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license, fifth-offense.